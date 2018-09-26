What I am about to write is difficult for me. It chills my bones to even consider it, but I have to say it: I agree with Kevin Fisher. (“Hurricane Evacuation Orders Are Too Early and Too Broad,” CityWatch, Sept. 8)
Note: This letter is about Gov. Henry McMaster’s response to Hurricane Florence. It is in no way meant to disparage the citizens of both Carolinas who were negatively affected by the storm.
Before I had even heard about the mandatory evacuation from the news, I heard about it from my father. He lives just outside of Beaufort, and he couldn’t believe how early they were sounding the alarms. Florence was easily three days off, and he dreaded a repeat of the state reaction to Hurricane Matthew. He had been out of town then, but heard from his neighbors about the lane changes from 17 to downtown Beaufort: one going in, three going out. Of course, Hurricane Matthew’s impact on South Carolina was far greater than Florence’s, though the news coverage would have led you to suppose otherwise. Personalities all over the country predicted that Florence was the new Hugo. One of these was Gov. McMaster, who might have been more hesitant to ignite a panic had it not been during an election year. Trump, as expected, was bragging about how the storms under his watch were the best ones.
In Beaufort, they said that Florence was essentially a “typical thunderstorm”. In the Midlands, it was a lot of wind, and surprisingly little rain. I would have hated to be a University of South Carolina student that weekend, as the school closed long enough for students to evacuate, but then undid that decree, expecting them back for classes on Monday. The worst impact our state caught was in Myrtle Beach, where at least two of the nine fatalities reported in our state were because a couple of dips#!t transport officers drove past a barricade and let two chained mental health patients drown. One of the officers, almost comically, has the last name Flood.
And as for me, I did lose someone because of the storm. She was a cousin, elderly, infirm and absolutely in no condition to move. They evacuated her, and she died along the way.
Of course, my opinion of McMaster has been set for quite some time. This is just the latest of his failures. I’m a political hipster, disliking McMaster for his early work as a feckless lieutenant governor who goes to racist country clubs. I didn’t like Haley either, but the difference between them in terms of ability has never been more stark. The buzz among my Dad’s circles (all good Republicans) is that while the Democrats may not be getting new members, a lot of conservatives are going to stay home in November.
Matthew O’Leary
Columbia
Storms Bring Out Hypocrisy
“SC governor seeks $1.2 billion in storm aid” blares the headline in the Sept. 21 issue of The State. Of course, the financial aid being requested is that from the “evil federal guv’mnt.” In that context, none of the less-guv’mnt/less taxes conservative/Republicans — my state senator, Tea Partier Katrina Shealy, included — can explain to me why a taxpayer in (for example) Possum Grape, Arkansas, or Burnt Corn, Alabama, should pay for storm damage in South Carolina. I guess hypocrisy is really tough to defend! Right?
Bill Schmidt
West Columbia
I’ve Got the Soda Cap Blues
Some friends were attending a Fireflies game. I thought, fun — I’ll ride the Soda Cap Connector to the ball park. After all, I live on Main Street. What’s more cool than walking out my door, catching the bus, eat, drink and watch the game with friends, and then ride the bus home. I was excited. Promptly at 6:00 p.m. I stepped onto Main Street. No Soda Cap yet, so I’ll walk down the street. Still no bus, so I stop at the corner of Laurel and Main. Route covers Main, Laurel and Sumter streets and I could see them all. After 25 minutes, no Soda Cap. So I stroll back down Main, knowing the bus will come by. Sure enough, it did … on the other side of the street. I waved but the driver didn’t see me. Hooray, he’s stopped at the red light. I run (as well as I can) to catch him and, just before I reach the door to knock, the light changes and he pulls off. I yell “wait” three times but he doesn’t hear or see me. Then I see him turn left on Hampton … I’ll catch him at Sumter Street. I wait 10 more minutes, then see him riding back down Main Street. Now it’s 6:45. I’m hot and sweaty and don’t have the energy to guess where I might track him down again. It’s game time and I’m sitting at home, not using the ticket I purchased and not spending time with my friends. So I guess that’s why Columbia is Famously Hot … it isn’t cool yet.
Terry Davis
Columbia