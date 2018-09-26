“James Smith will need black voters to turn out in droves if he is to have a chance of winning the Governor’s Mansion.” — Sept. 21, The State
I agree. So in this historic first election for South Carolina governor in which the nominees select their own running mates for the office of lieutenant governor, what did Democrat James Smith do?
He picked a white candidate to run with him.
Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster (whose time on the public stage goes back to 1981, when he was appointed U.S. Attorney for South Carolina by President Ronald Reagan) touts the importance of his long and deep experience in government to running the state.
So when it came time to name a running mate, what did the Republican McMaster do?
He picked a total political unknown with zero government experience at any level to run with him.
And please, before good friends, true supporters and paid political hacks backing either the James Smith-Mandy Powers Norrell ticket or the Henry McMaster-Pamela Evette ticket rise to defend their lieutenant governor candidates, know that I am not attacking them.
Instead, I am questioning why they were selected relative to the needs of their respective campaigns. Both seem to be less than ideal choices (which does not mean they are less than ideal people).
With African-Americans constituting not only the base but also the clear majority of the Democratic party in South Carolina, how do you ignore that reality if you want to motivate black voters?
That is the question I would have asked James Smith, who instead of taking the historic opportunity (and all that goes with it) to demonstrate the Democratic party’s commitment to the black voters who are its foundation in South Carolina, left them once again on the sidelines of power, rather than on the playing field.
While Mandy Powers Norrell is an impressive candidate with a good personal story and a solid background in the state Legislature, there are numerous African-Americans who could have filled that bill as well — and, in the process, brought more excitement and attention to the campaign, especially among the crucial African-American electorate.
Three such candidates come to mind immediately. First, former state representative Bakari Sellers. Not only is Sellers young, dynamic and attractive, he’s also had great exposure (especially among Democrats) as a regular commentator on CNN. Further, as the son of Orangeburg Massacre survivor Cleveland Sellers, he represents deeply felt history to the African-American community in South Carolina.
Then there’s our own Steve Benjamin, who undoubtedly wants bigger things than being mayor of Columbia. He is personally close with Smith, and is known beyond the Midlands. The two could have offered an integrated version of a Bill Clinton-Al Gore type ticket.
Finally, and in a way the most intriguing, would have been another of our own, state Sen. Mia McLeod. Like Sellers and Benjamin, she is young, dynamic and attractive. Unlike them, she is a woman.
As such, McLeod could have appealed to both African-Americans and women (both black and white women, who are increasingly powerful voter segments in South Carolina), while bringing more attention to the campaign with her outspoken approach.
Meanwhile, McMaster seems to have almost randomly picked Evette, whom he only met in 2017 at the inauguration of President Trump. Further, her prior involvement in politics consisted of a $20 donation to Gov. Nikki Haley’s 2014 campaign. But don’t worry, GOP supporters, her husband also donated $20 to Haley.
This amidst what news releases claim is a billion-dollar-per-year payroll business owned by Evette and her husband. I assume that means they process $1 billion per year in payrolls, not that they have $1 billion per year in earnings. Regardless, they’re loaded — and will presumably be more generous with McMaster than they were with Haley.
Of course, Evette is a business success from the GOP vote-rich Upstate, where McMaster needs a big turnout to assure victory. If her business connections there are enough to push turnout for the Republican ticket in that region, McMaster may have made a shrewd choice. I just don’t see it.
In sum, I think both Smith and McMaster made curious choices for their running mates, neither of whom is likely to make much of an impact. It was an opportunity lost for both campaigns.
Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.