“City Council Gives Dreher Sports Project Key Approval” — Nov. 24, Free Times
Well, that only took two years.
And whether you were in favor of or opposed to the project, the molasses-flowing-uphill pace of Columbia City Council’s action (or lack thereof) on the Dreher High School athletic facilities issue was frustrating for all involved.
Indeed, Council’s failure to do its job until sophomores became seniors not only prevented the classes of 2017, 2018 and 2019 from using the proposed new facilities on the Dreher campus, it also provided a negative civics lesson for those students.
To wit: While politicians are supposed to provide leadership, they are just as likely to run from that responsibility.
Council’s poor performance in dragging out the Dreher debate for those two long years is a classic example of the lack of political spine that sometimes afflicts public officials, leaving them unable or unwilling to do the job they were elected to do.
In this case, that “defer/delay/demur/default/delegate/deflect/divert the issue” mindset resulted in a divisive and drawn out dispute in the neighborhoods surrounding Dreher. The discussion went from contested to contentious, in large part because it kept going on. And on. And on.
Meanwhile, Council kept kicking the can down the road, delaying everything and deciding nothing.
This Free Times headline from May 17, 2017, on the plan’s initial public hearing told the tale of what was to come: “City Council Delays Vote on Divisive Dreher Sports Facilities Issue.”
The story reported, “Council’s decision to wait on voting on the Dreher issue came after a roiling, rollicking, four-hour meeting and public hearing at which Council chambers were literally filled to capacity. ... Mayor Steve Benjamin indicated he didn’t want to make an on-the-spot ruling on the festering issue.”
While that may have been reasonable, Benjamin assured the equally divided crowd that a decision was imminent. As he was quoted in the story:
“I believe we owe it to this community to make a decision, but to make it in a defined period of time. A very short period of time. I’m talking about over the next month or two.”
Turns out the mayor was off by a year and a half.
During that long delay, things continued to go downhill. Indeed, a Sept. 27, 2017, Free Times headline read: “Lawsuit Threatened in Lingering Dreher Sports Flap.”
The story reported on a letter to Council from attorney Michael Burkett, president of the Dreher Booster Club, who said: “We are frustrated, and our patience has been exhausted.”
Addressing the issue’s impact on the community, the story reported: “The divide seems to have been exacerbated by Columbia City Council’s snail’s pace in deciding whether to grant Dreher a key rezoning it needs to construct the facilities.”
Your government at work.
With Council set to take a formal and final vote on the matter on Dec. 4, this matter and the debate about it is finally, blessedly, coming to an end.
But looking back, the elected body’s performance was abysmal. The mayor and the members showed a lack of both courage and common sense in failing to address and resolve the issue in a timely manner. The result was two years of prolonged and unnecessary tension between neighbors on opposite sides of the debate.
Real leaders would have dealt with the proposal in a matter of months, not years. Dragging it out was a detriment to all involved.
Going forward, I would urge City Council to lead instead of hide. That’s what you’re there for, and what your constituents both expect and deserve.
Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics. Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.