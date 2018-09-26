Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Any idea on why restaurants in uptown Columbia keep closing their doors?
Hello. I know the college students are back because of the smell of vomit on the sidewalk when I walk from Blossom Street to the grocery store.
Even a little paper like Free Times can’t be impartial. Your letters are at least 3 to 1 liberal. I dare you to print an equal number of liberal to conservative letters.
This is for Tug Baker. Tug Baker! You were talking about Oktoberfest. (Cover story, Sept. 12) It just tickles me all the way down to my little toenails and everything. I lived in Germany for three years. Ja, sprechen die Deutsch. I don’t think I’m an expert on Oktoberfest, but I do know that Oktoberfest means October. Slow Southerners and everything. It’s September.
A real turnoff to men is women with long hair who constantly mess with it by flicking it with a hand and tossing it by swinging their heads. Makes me want to take a giant pair of scissors and cut it off.
About the spread of West Nile Virus, it has nothing to do with how tidy your yard is. (Rant and Rave, Sept. 12) Keeping water out of containers may reduce the mosquito population, but it will not necessarily prevent the spread of a disease with multiple vectors (carriers). Blaming the City of West Columbia is like blaming the government for the weather.
Even if Columbia can reduce train noise by 61 percent for $2 million, it will still have 39 percent of the noise left to deal with. (“City Weighs Cost of Quieting Trains,” Sept. 12) This means that council will “find” the money to spend it on this boondoggle and not on Finlay Park improvements!
The reason Finlay Park has been neglected and not updated is because Mayor Benjamin cannot make a dime on it. (“Council’s Shameful Neglect of Finlay Park,” CityWatch, Sept. 5) Thank you.
Finlay Park is just so ’80s.
So you are at your doctor for a routine exam and you find out that you have “picked up” something from your LYING, CHEATING, PIECE OF S#!T BOYFRIEND! So I’m putting him on f#!king blast because he denies it and won’t tell me the truth.... His name is ... so ladies, if you have been in contact with this festering pile of infected pus, you better get checked out!
Rest in peace, Burt Reynolds. Yeah.
Thank you, Burt, for more than 60 years of great entertainment — one hell of a ride.
The comedian Jeff Foxworthy just turned 50. You might be a redneck if you look like Jeff Foxworthy.
For those of you still working, The Turtle wonders when was the last time you got a pay raise. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, the first four months of this year, got a raise of $275 million a day. Yet the taxpayers have to subsidize his workers.
The reason I don’t use the crosswalk, especially at Lady and Assembly, is because when you’re in the crosswalk people cut in front of you and behind you. It’s very scary.
Since Trump has been in office, our unemployment has fallen to an all-time low since 1969, our paychecks have increased 8 percent, documented. So I’m backing it up. And as far as all of these women, Stormy Daniels and all of them, why didn’t we say anything about Bill Clinton having sex with a woman in the Oval Office?
I see the Kenyan has come out of hiding to take credit for Trump’s awesome economy.
A guy came in my building to deliver the mail — I thought he was a vagrant until I saw the mail tub in his hand. Don’t they have a dress code?
Michelle Obama for president.
Clemson beat Texas A&M. Dabo beat Jimbo. Yeah.
You can choose your choice but you can’t choose your consequences.
The City of Columbia is really messed up. The Taboo Adult Superstore is still open, we still haven’t cleaned up three years after the flood, and Moe is going back to City Council. Man.
Well, we got the wife beater back to sit by Two-Malibu T-Bone on County Council. How about that s#!t.
This is to the person in the black Hyundai driving down 277— their car’s souped up, I guess; sounds like they’ve got a motorcycle under there. Their car’s a joke, and I’m driving a 2001 Explorer.
Mind your own mother#!king business and keep my children’s name out your mouth. This ain’t Facebook.
I rode in downtown Columbia the other day on the COMET bus. Wasn’t Comet one of Santa Claus’ slowest reindeer?
Yes, this morning I was noticing on Channel 19 Andrea Mock was kind of sick, with her voice going, and she kept looking at her cohost and talking in her direction. Don’t they know that’ll spread the germs?
They’re both better off than 90 percent of the population. Nicki and Cardi B. Is it going to be a female version of Biggie and Tupac? You should be happy for each other! God dang.
Regarding Dominion that wants to buy SCANA, it’s not about the power they want to bring to South Carolina, but about the pipeline they want to put through here.
My wife and I have been married so long they didn’t have cell phones and BellSouth was called Southern Bell.
Where’s Maxwell Smart and Agent 99 when I need them?
Here we go demeaning white people again, reverse discrimination.
The reason black men want to be with white women is because white women are pussies. Black women are strong. A man does not want to be with a strong woman; he feels like he’s gay.
There’s too much racism showing up in Rant and Rave. I’d hate to see what is not printed. We all have a mix of ethnicities in us. Don’t be too quick to be racist until you get that ancestry.com result back! Stop hating!
I’m just calling to express that without the horoscopes the Free Times is just not what it used to be.
F#!k the astrology column. The people want August Krickel.
Oh, Town Theatre. Why are you doing West Side Story and whitewashing all the Sharks? You know you are not going to get a decent Latino turnout at auditions in Columbia, so why even bother? White woman as Maria, check. White man as Bernardo, check. White woman as Anita, check. It’s 2018, if you can’t cast people of the proper race, just don’t do the show.
So, the clowns at SCDOT decided not fixing our roads wasn’t enough — they want to spit directly in taxpayers’ faces. They are suggesting building a bridge over I-26 halfway between St. Andrews and Piney Grove roads. Why actually fix the trillion potholes around town when you can build a bridge that serves no real purpose, and that many hundreds are now actively opposing?
I applaud courage and therefore I applaud Colin K.
If Kaepernick knew ahead of time he would lose his football career, no way he does it again.
Rant to my Forest Acres neighbor who uses a loud gas blower in his front yard almost every morning. STFU.
I miss Tom Petty. But he doesn’t miss me.
Why are no Columbia theaters showing the movie Papillon? What kind of second-rate city is this? But they are showing Slender Man which garnered a whopping 8 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Uh, actually, maybe we do need higher taxes in South Carolina, unless we want the state to continually be ranked in last place in so many critical categories. Let’s see if we can’t come up with more than $34,000 to pay our starting public school teachers, bring state employee salaries up to the national average, properly fund the state retirement system, provide adequate funding for higher education and K-12, fix our roads and correctional institutions, and stop shortchanging the state’s public health sector. Please. Raise taxes!
Rant for Wal-Mart’s trashed parking lots and being approached by panhandlers. It shares a commanality with Columbia’s Finlay Park, otherwise known as Bum Park or Park from Hell. Their shared commonality is that unsafe feeling.