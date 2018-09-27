The University of South Carolina is challenging the liquor licenses of a trio of bars in the Five Points nightlife and entertainment district. According to The State, the licenses are being challenged for The Saloon, Cover 3 and The Horseshoe. Jeff Wilkinson reports that the school wants to block the licenses for those businesses because they allegedly over-serve customers, among other issues. “What we’re objecting to are establishments that lure students — often underage students — with the promise of cheap liquor and encourage them to drink to excess," USC spokesman Jeff Stensland says.
EPA Asks Several Cheraw Families to Leave Homes
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking several families in Cheraw to leave their homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence after some "industrial poisons" were found. According to Sammy Fretwell at The State, the EPA said that the storm washed sediment containing toxic materials into the living area of four homes and the crawlspace of another. The EPA tested the five homes over the weekend.
Dan Johnson's Law License Suspended
Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has already been indicted by a federal grand jury, indicted by a state grand jury, and suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster. Now, he's also had his law license suspended. The state Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday formally suspending the license. Johnson has been accused of mail fraud, wire fraud, embezzlement and misconduct in office, with authorities saying he used thousands of dollars in public funding for personal use.