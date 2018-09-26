As the national conversation continues to swirl around the increasingly controversial confirmation process of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a group of people gathered Tuesday in Columbia to protest comments U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has made on the topic.
A small band of protestors headed up by activist and attorney Annabelle Robertson met Tuesday outside Graham's Columbia office. The protest had a suffragette theme, with participants dressing in period garb as a nod to the women’s suffrage movement in England and the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Robertson said the group met outside Graham’s office to, among other things, point out what they saw as sexist comments from the senator in regard to accusations Kavanaugh has faced of attempted sexual assault and sexual harassment.
The most high-profile of those accusations, thus far, has come from California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who has alleged that Kavanaugh groped her and tried to remove her clothes at a party when they were in high school. Ford is set to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Kavanaugh also is set to testify.
On Sunday, Graham spoke to Fox News about the matter, saying, “What am I supposed to do, go ahead and ruin this guy's life based on an accusation?” Graham also added, "I'm just being honest. Unless there's something more, no, I'm not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh's life over this. But she should come forward. She should have her say. She will be respectfully treated.”
That Fox News interview didn’t sit well with Robertson and other protesters who showed up outside Graham’s office Tuesday.
“Senator Graham gave a blatantly sexist interview on Sunday to Fox News, during which he completely derided women and our voices, in particular survivors of sexual assault, by stating that he had no intention whatsoever of taking into account Judge Kavanaugh’s alleged victims' statements, and would vote for him either way,” Robertson told Free Times.
“Furthermore, he also said that he was not going to allow this account to ruin Judge Kavanaugh, as if somehow a man who might not receive the highest appointment in the land in his career field, an appointment that only a handful of people in history have even aspired to, much less reached, would somehow ruin him.”
A spokesman for Graham had no comment about the protest when reached on Tuesday evening.
Charleen Smith also was among those participating in the suffragette themed protest at Graham’s office. She shared details of a female family member who was molested as a child, and said the conversations surrounding the accusations against Kavanaugh have triggered her in a negative way in recent days.
“I’m doing this for [the family member], I’m doing this for women who are victims of domestic violence, but are too afraid to come out of the shadows, I’m doing this for other young women and women my age and older who have been victims of sexual abuse, but were told to keep it quiet, and I’m doing this because I’m angry with Lindsey Graham for not evolving,” Smith says.