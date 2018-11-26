Suspended Columbia-area prosecutor Dan Johnson embezzled $7,000 from the U.S. government as a member of the South Carolina Air National Guard and then hindered investigators by erasing data from his phone and tablet, federal prosecutors allege in newly released court records.
Johnson is accused in court documents of charging thousands in lodging and travel Guard expenses between 2016-17 to his state government credit card issued to him as 5th Circuit Solicitor for Richland and Kershaw counties and then pocketing the reimbursements.
Johnson, a deputy judicial advocate general in the Air National Guard, regularly travels out-of-state for the military on training trips.
The funds he is accused of pocketing involve a $3,100 transaction in April 2016, a $2,400 transaction in January 2017 and a $1,500 transaction in June 2017, court records show.
For those alleged offenses, federal prosecutors charged Johnson last week with giving false statements and using federal funds for personal gain. Documents detailing those indictments were released Monday.
In September, just after being hit with an initial round of federal indictments alleging fraud and theft, Johnson is accused of erasing data from his work-issued iPhone and iPad, leading prosecutors to also charge Johnson with obstruction of justice last week.
