Embattled SCANA reportedly has agreed to a settlement in a $2 billion lawsuit brought by customers in the wake of the now-failed utility's nuclear reactor construction boondoggle at V.C. Summer. As reported by The State, the settlement would also give customers the $115 million "golden parachutes" that had been earmarked for certain SCANA executives. However, the settlement is not yet finalized, with The State reporting that the deal "hinges on a judge’s OK and a ruling from the S.C. Public Service Commission approving Virginia-based Dominion Energy’s proposed buyout of SCANA, SCE&G’s parent company."
USC Falls to Clemson
The University of South Carolina football team lost 56-35 to No. 2 Clemson on Nov. 24 at Death Valley. While the Tigers walked away with the victory, the Gamecocks gave them a tougher test than many imagined. USC trailed 28-21 at halftime. The Gamecocks got a school record 510 yards passing from quarterback Jake Bentley, plus 210 yards receiving and three touchdowns from receiver Deebo Samuel. Clemson, meanwhile, moved to 12-0 on the season and will play Pittsburgh for the ACC championship on Dec. 1. The Gamecocks fell to 6-5 on the year and will finish the regular season at noon on Dec. 1 against Akron at Williams-Brice Stadium. That game will be broadcast on the SEC Network's alternate channel.