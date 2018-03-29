A candidate is challenging Richland County Councilman Norman Jackson for the District 11 seat.
Chakisse Newton, who works in marketing and public relations, announced her candidacy for Council on Thursday. She’s filed to run as a Democrat, which means she'll face Jackson in a primary.
In a press release Newton said, “I have roots in this community, I have a record of service, and I have the business experience necessary to help the council continue to serve the people of Richland County. As our next council representative, I am ready to put my history of service to use for the people of District 11 and advocate on their behalf.”
District 11 encompasses much of Lower Richland, from the Dorn VA Medical Center along Garners Ferry Road into Hopkins. It’s a district that has a distinct suburban and rural mix.
Newton is playing up up her connection to District 11, saying that her family has lived in Hopkins for five generations and that a road is named after her great-great grandmother, Mary Newton. Off Lower Richland Boulevard there’s a Mary Newton Lane.
Like a number of candidates looking to overthrow incumbents on Richland County Council, Newton says she want the local government to be more transparent and accountable. She wants to bring economic development to District 11.
“From improving EMS response times to requiring accountability of the Penny Tax program, there are decisions made at the county government level that affect all residents of Richland County, regardless of where you live,” Newton said in a release. “I believe all elected officials should be responsive to their constituents, and I will go to work every single day to make life better for the people of County Council District 11.”
Her opponent, the sitting Councilman Jackson, is something of a firebrand on County Council, often criticizing his colleagues for inaction and what he perceives as their neglect of Lower Richland, and coming out with strong reprimands of the management of penny tax projects.
“I believe my professional history shows I’m a collaborator,” Newton said when reached via phone by Free Times. “I can build relations and you can get more done that way. So one of my priorities would be to build allies so they want to support District 11, too.”
Statewide primary voting happens June 12.