John Crangle, the former longtime director of South Carolina Common Cause who has, for years, been a watchdog on State House matters, has now filed to run for state House in District 75.
Crangle filed Thursday afternoon to run for the seat as a Democrat. The current holder of that seat, Republican state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, also has filed to seek re-election.
For three decades, Crangle was the director of Common Cause. He retired from that position in early 2017 and went to work as a lobbyist for the South Carolina Progressive Network. He also has authored an exhaustive book about Operation Lost Trust, the 1990s State House scandal that ensnared numerous legislators.
When reached by Free Times on Thursday, Crangle offered what could be described, at the very least, as an aggressive idea for state government.
"I'm proposing to abolish the House of Representatives all together," Crangle says. "I've thought for 25 years, at least, that we don't need a House of Representatives. It duplicative, it costs $22 million a year in appropriated money, plus the retirement costs of all the former legislators that are sucking on the state. And I don't see that the House of Representatives, really, is necessary."
Crangle says he thinks government in South Carolina is "obsolete" and needs to be "modernized" and that getting rid of the House of Representatives is a "great place to start." He says he envisions a General Assembly with only a state Senate, with 46 senators who serve six year terms, with a three-term limit.
For three decades, Crangle has been a burr under the saddle of many legislators, and he's raised all kinds of hell in the press through the years as a critic of lawmakers and government. Considering that, Free Times asked him what is going through his mind as he now tries to join a Legislature he has long railed against.
"I understand Kirkman is going to be hard to beat," Crangle says. "I am not running against Kirkman Finlay as a person. He's reputed to be worth millions and [in 2016] he spent big money running against Tyler Gregg. I'm not going to try to outspend the guy. I'm not going to run against him. I'm not going to be criticizing him.
"I'm just opposed to what I consider to be an obsolete, corrupt and ineffective system of state government. The General Assembly is at the heart of the problem. Whether I can convince enough voters in District 75 to vote for me, I don't know."
Crangle also says he would propose a measure to allow for voters to recall state legislators. He offered longtime state Sen. John Courson, suspended from office for the past year as he is embroiled in Special Prosecutor David Pascoe's long-running State House corruption probe, as an example of a politician voters might want to recall.
"Right now, we've had Courson out for going on 13 months," Crangle says. "He would be subject to recall and I believe a recall petition would be successful and he would be recalled."
Free Times left a voicemail for Finlay on Thursday afternoon. The Republican told The Post and Courier that he plans to continue to focus on the needs of District 75. A former Columbia City Councilman, Finlay has been in the Legislature since 2013.