A SCANA accountant in 2016 left a blistering five-minute voicemail for an official at Santee Cooper, offering warnings that SCANA executives were mismanaging the now-failed nuclear reactor project at V.C. Summer, a project on which SCANA and Santee Cooper were partners. According to The Post and Courier, now-retired vice president of finance for nuclear construction Carlette Walker left the voicemail for an official at Santee Cooper in 2016. The paper obtained a recording of the voice mail, in which Walker says, among other things, that SCANA executives were "mismanaging the project" and that they are "on the frigging take." She also said, "They have broken every friggin' law that you can break. I could shut SCANA down today if I wanted to, but I'm not going to do that. I'm gonna continue to do the right thing." As noted by the P&C's Andrew Brown, Walker has "emerged as a key witness in a high-stakes effort to determine what went wrong with the V.C. Summer nuclear project and who should pay for the $9 billion failure."
Wilson Nabs More Player of the Year Awards
University of South Carolina women's hoopster A'ja Wilson, who just wrapped her senior season with the Gamecocks, continues to pile up honors. On Thursday, she was named the Associated Press national player of the year, and also picked up the Wade Trophy, which is given to the top player in women's basketball each year. When combined with nods from ESPNW and USA Today, Wilson has now won four national player of the year honors this season, and will be a front runner for two others — the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award — in coming days. She is widely expected to be the top pick in next month's WNBA draft.
Airport High Principal Resigns After Assistant Gets Tangled in Sex Scandal
Airport High School principal Brad Coleman will resign his post in June, and will remain on paid administrative leave until that resignation. According to The State, Coleman's exit comes after an assistant principal at the school was fired and charged with having a sexual affair with a student. District officials say Coleman, who was placed on leave in February, was offered the chance to return. Assistant principal Dawn Diimmler, 44, was fired and arrested after reportedly carrying on an intimate relationship with a 19-year-old student.