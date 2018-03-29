Gov. Henry McMaster blistered state-owned utility Santee Cooper on Wednesday, calling it a "rogue agency" after Santee Cooper lobbyists appeared to oppose the governor's wishes to sell the utility. "We have a rogue agency," McMaster said, per The Post and Courier. "We have a bureaucracy that is operating on its own contrary to instruction, contrary to law, and contrary to the instructions given by me to the board of directors." The governor's comments came a day after emails revealed that lobbyists hired by embattled Santee Cooper discussed ways in which the lobbyists were trying to get state legislators to oppose the sale.
Suspect Dead After I-26 Standoff
A man is dead and four deputies are on leave after a chase and subsequent standoff that ended on I-26 Wednesday. According to WIS, Lexington County deputies began pursuing 29-year-old Robert B. Shaw in Swansea. Shaw reportedly had several outstanding warrants. That chase eventually veered onto I-26, where officers used devices to flatten the suspect's tires. After his car skidded to a stop, a nearly two and a half hour standoff ensued, with Shaw allegedly threatening to kill himself. The WIS story says, eventually, deputies began making "tactical maneuvers" and Shaw allegedly made "sudden movements" in his car. At that point deputies opened fire on him. "We gave this individual every opportunity to peacefully surrender," Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Senate Could Slash SCANA Bills; Dominion Says It Could Back Out
The South Carolina Senate debated for hours on Wednesday and eventually came to a tentative agreement that would cut SCE&G customers' power bills by 13 percent, or about $19 a month for the average customer, according to The State. Meanwhile, Dominion Energy, which has made an offer to buy SCE&G parent SCANA, hinted Wednesday it could back out of the deal if the Senate enacts the legislation. “The proposal offered by Dominion Energy provides immediate and long-term benefits to customers through cash payments, rate reductions and debt elimination,” Dominion chief executive Tom Farrell said. “If the Legislature intervenes and enacts policy into law, such as amended S. 954, this materially changes the grounds for Dominion Energy’s proposal.”