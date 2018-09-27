When Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says he wants to give his mayoral colleagues from across the nation a deeper look at the Capital City, he really means it.
Benjamin, who is this year's president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, is hosting that organization's 2018 Fall Leadership Meeting this week in Columbia. The nonpartisan group is made up of mayors from cities of 30,000 people or more and advocates on issues affecting municipalities nationwide. Mayors from some of the nation's largest cities, including New York, Houston, Cincinnati, Boston and elsewhere, are coming to Columbia for the event, which will include a public block party Friday night on the 1600 block of Main Street.
Among the more unique items on the agenda for the mayoral conference is a private Thursday night reception and dinner at the bottom of the Vulcan Materials quarry, at the edge of the Olympia neighborhood. Officials say having a political dinner on the floor of the quarry, which is nearly 500 feet below sea level, is a first.
"My focus as president of the conference this year is on infrastructure, innovation and inclusion," Benjamin says, explaining the impetus behind the quarry dinner. "I was trying to think of the most creative way that we could highlight our priority on infrastructure, and our growing partnership with Vulcan as a national leader with a local presence came to mind."
Vulcan vice president of permitting and external relations Jimmy Fleming discussed the special nature of the quarry dinner.
"Yeah, this is very unique," Fleming told Free Times Thursday morning. "It's not the first unique thing Columbia has done. There's the whole Quarry Crusher Run concept, where we allow people to run down to the bottom and run back out. Mayor Benjamin wanted to do something unique, and this was an opportunity to show that we have a partnership with the U.S. mayors. ... There's an economic development partnership, if you will."
Vulcan is in the construction aggregate business, with rocks from its quarry being used in a number of ways, including to help make construction and asphalt, among other things.
Chuck Faush, president of Faush Summit Entertainment, has been a key organizer of the mayoral quarry dinner. He thinks having the mayors attend a reception in the belly of a quarry will provide a long-lasting memory for those municipal leaders, and spur their conversations about infrastructure.
"Sometimes when you get in a conference room, and you are pushing pens and paper, it's more policy," Faush says. "But when you actually get someone in a space, in the environment, then you go, 'OK, so I'm taking that rock and I'm building that road. Now I know why I've got to do it.'"