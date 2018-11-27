Dominion Energy's efforts to buy troubled utility SCANA appear to be gaining momentum, as some of the state's top politicians are beginning to show support for the deal. As reported by Avery Wilks at The State, State House Speaker Jay Lucas is among those who have recently expressed support for the Dominion purchase, one that would reduce the amount SCE&G power customers must pay for the failed nuclear project at V.C. Summer by about $22 per month. At the same time, other lawmakers remain skeptical. As noted by Wilks, "Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said Dominion was not honest with lawmakers or the public when its officials testified earlier this year they had made their best and final offer for SCANA. Dominion later revised that offer twice, lowering the amount SCE&G electric customers would have to pay for the failed V.C. Summer project each time."
State Workforce Director Stepping Down
Cheryl Stanton, director of the state's Department of Employment and Workforce, is resigning. According to Tom Barton at The State, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Stanton's resignation on Monday, noting her last day will be Dec. 7. Stanton was appointed by Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013. Through the course of her time at DEW, the unemployment rate in South Carolina dropped from 8.1 percent to 3.3 percent. On the other hand, the state's labor participation rate has decreased and income growth has been slow. “Under [Stanton's] leadership for over five years, the men and women at DEW have made great strides in training the next generation of South Carolina’s workforce and making our state an attractive place for economic investment,” McMaster said.
Suspect to be Charged in 2015 Killing of Teen
Columbia Police are set to charge a suspect in the 2015 death of a 14-year-old Columbia boy. Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced that Leonard Mickens, 28, will be charged with murder, attempted murder and weapon possession in the death of teen Najeer Buggs. Buggs and his cousin were walking along Grand Street in Columbia in July 2015 when Buggs was shot and killed. Holbrook says police were able to connect Mickens to the crime via DNA found on a shell casing. Mickens already is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center as he awaits trial on a separate case.