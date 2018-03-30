It looks like there’s something in the political air in South Carolina’s state House District 77.
In a state where incumbents sometimes face little-to-no election year resistance, veteran Democratic state Rep. Joe McEachern has drawn numerous challengers in District 77, which includes parts of North Columbia and Blythewood.
As of the close of candidate filing on Friday, three Democrats — attorney Deyaska Spencer, former teacher and current University of South Carolina law student Kambrell Garvin and retired combat veteran John McClenic — are set to take on McEachern in the June primary. Meanwhile, a Libertarian candidate — Columbia College assistant track and field coach Justin Bishop — also filed to seek the District 77 post.
McEachern, a real estate broker by profession, has a long history in politics in the Midlands, having served on Richland County Council from 1997 to 2008, and in the state House from 2009 until now.
But now he faces a wave of challengers seeking the seat he currently holds.
Spencer, a Blythewood resident and owner of the Deyaska Spencer Law Firm, told Free Times early Friday afternoon that she thinks the district is ready for a fresh voice.
“I believe that District 77 could use some strong advocacy, and with my legal background, I believe I can provide what the district needs,” she says.
District 77 holds some interesting dynamics, with poor, mostly African-American sections of North Columbia balanced against the comparative affluence of Blythewood.
While acknowledging those characteristics, Spencer says she thinks the residents of the district can move forward together.
“We do have communities in the district that are categorically underprivileged,” Spencer says. “Those areas of the district need our time, attention and energy. And then there are parts of the district that are doing well, with a lot of middle class earners. What I will say is that we are all united in our interests of making sure we have a strong advocate at the State House. It doesn’t matter if we are on the North Main side or in Blythewood. We are all District 77 and we deserve an advocate that is competent and that is capable and who will write policy that directly impacts the people in profoundly positive ways.”
Garvin, meanwhile, is a second-year law student at USC. Before law school, the Winthrop graduate spent several years as a science teacher at Colleton County Middle School.
He says there are several drivers behind his decision to run for office, one of which was inspired by his time as a teacher in Colleton. He says the first-hand look he got in the classroom in that rural district inspires him to seek better funding and educational opportunities for students in the state.
He says he was also inspired by President Barack Obama’s call to action in his farewell address in January 2017.
“President Obama, when he left office, he said to all the young folks who were listening that, if you aren’t happy with what you see happening in your community, if you aren’t happy with the job that your elected officials are doing, grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office,” Garvin said in an interview at the Free Times office. “So, here I am, running for office, with the experience of being a teacher behind me, and with President Obama’s words, his call for action for young folks that, if they aren’t happy with what they see, if they aren’t happy with the jobs that their elected officials are doing, then throw your hat out in the arena and make the difference and be the change you want to see.”
McClenic is a military veteran who says he’s lived in Columbia for about eight years. He says he plans to visit the neighborhoods of District 77, meet its residents and learn what issues affect them most. He also says he plans to work to lower people’s power bills.
Also, McClenic says the issue of homelessness, and helping homeless people, is close to his heart.
“Homelessness is an issue that affects everyone, whether it is seeing them asking for money on the corners, seeing them in the parks where our children play, or even in the parking lots of stores,” McClenic told Free Times in an email. “There was a point in time where I was homeless myself, and I wasn’t aware of the government agencies that are put in place to help me. I want to ensure that the homeless families are fully aware of these agencies and ensure that they are able to get the help they need.”
Bishop, the Libertarian and track coach, will be waiting in the general election for whoever emerges from the Democratic primary. A native of Upstate New York, he’s lived in South Carolina for six years. The 37-year-old says he wants to be a “new voice” and “younger blood” for District 77 and “get new ideas flowing through the state.”
The Libertarian also stressed that he thinks the state government wastes too much time. Bishop notes that McEachern has been a part of legislation that congratulates sports teams for winning various titles. Congratulating sports teams has been a practice in the State House for many, many years.
“This isn’t stuff the government should be doing,” Bishop said in a phone interview. “If you want to congratulate the Lady Gamecocks basketball team for winning the Final Four, Mr. McEachern should go to Hallmark or CVS or Rite Aid, buy a $5 card off the rack, pass it around to the guys on the State House floor and have everybody sign it. Don’t waste taxpayer dollars and money by voting on this stuff. Reach in your pocket and use your own money.”
McEachern says he’s ready to take on his challengers. He also says he’s got the political experience necessary to address issues such as infrastructure improvements, the SCANA nuclear reactor fallout and more.
“This [legislative] position appoints every public college trustee board,” McEachern told Free Times. “This body, this position, appoints every judge on the state level. You’re talking about family court judges, you’re talking about administrative judges, you’re talking about circuit judges, you’re talking about [state] Supreme Court judges. To just walk off the street into this position, I don’t think you can do the citizens of District 77 a good service.
“This is not the position for on-the-job training.”