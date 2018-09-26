This information comes from local police reports. It does not mean anyone is guilty. This is not a court of law.
Gang, Gang: Cops arrested a 38-year-old man after a traffic stop in West Columbia. He was charged with trafficking coke (and not the soda).
Rollover: Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man and charged him with a DUI after he was involved in a rollover accident on Platt Springs Road. Making matters worse, the driver was a public safety officer driving a City of Cayce-owned car. So yeah, when this is all over, he may need to brush up on his resume (and prepare to take an Uber to the new job).
Lock Ya Doors: Cops are searching for a man who reportedly broke into (or rather walked into) an apartment on Laurens Street. The door was unlocked. The suspect threatened a man in there with a knife, demanding money — proving the wisdom of my personal paranoia about always having the door locked, even when I’m home alone using the bathroom (I always have nightmares that a crook will come in my house and catch me with my pants down — literally). You may take my wallet, but I will give me the decency to wipe first.
New Phone: Authorities are searching for three unidentified men who broke into a store on Two Notch Road trying to steal cellphones. The suspects were caught on surveillance with black hoodies, masks and a crowbar sifting around the business. Not sure how much they got away with but they caused several thousands of dollars in damages. The release of the new iPhones makes people act really weird.
Under the Knife: Authorities nabbed a 59-year-old Gaston man after he decided to go veterinarian and remove a tumor from his dog after deciding the vet bill would be too high. The guy basically performed the procedure himself (probably looking at a frickin’ YouTube video to do it), then called the vet afterwards asking how much it would cost to suture the dog back up. The pooch and his other pets were taken, and so was Dr. Doolittle. In related news: I hope this guy doesn’t have any kids. Those children should never complain about any bodily pain around him ever.
Tip of the Week: If you’re robbing a gas station, just get the money and leave. There’s no need to shoot the ceiling (especially if, you know, your prints could be on the casings). Authorities are searching for several people who robbed a gas station in Blythewood. All of the suspects had bandanas over their faces, one guy had on slip-on flip flops, and another had a purse. They got money out of the register and took money from two customers in the shop.