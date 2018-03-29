One-time Columbia resident Mason Youngblood doesn’t mark his music as Callosum with any one particular aesthetic. From vaporwave comes hazy, nostalgic vibes; from downtempo, the wobbly dub half-steps; the woolly textures and progressive approach suggest the influence of illbient. The Tenaya EP, Youngblood’s latest, is by turns illusive and ebullient, balancing the thumping energy of club music with the indelible emotion of glo-fi chillout music.
What: Callosum
Where: 2403 Sumter St. (house show)
When: Friday, March 30, 9 p.m.
With: Pnk Lmnade, Yatt
Price: Free