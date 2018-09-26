MIDIMarc's Prolific, Vol. 3 (self-released)
Find it: midimarc.bandcamp.com
A few weeks ago, beatmaker and producer MIDIMarc (aka Columbia’s Marcum Core) teased the release of Prolific Vol. 3 on Instagram. Core keeps a low profile, preferring to release new material over playing shows. Volumes 1 and 2 dropped in August, and this month, he’s also released two remixes of Jay-Z and Nas classics. Core keeps busy.
“Busy” opens the latest volume. A lone soul singer’s smooth croon ricochets, “Oh, you say you’ve been busy” alongside a trap beat. The result is a slow burn of chipmunk soul. It’s an elegant and absurd song that’s prime for remixes.
These are stylistic hallmarks for Core — expert cutting and pasting, leaving enough rough edge to re-contextualize iconic songs and illuminate the incongruity beneath everything. His artistic voice is predicated on his zest for the absurd and a deep love of Columbia’s Papa Jazz Record Shoppe, where Marcum plucked the vinyl for his samples.
Songs like “Do You Even Vape Bro?” embody Core’s sense of style. The song is built around a hypnotic piano figure and a percussive organ vamp. Implied tension is created by the use of unintelligible mumbling in the background. And it’s all capped off with a meme-friendly reference in the title.
But it’s the closer “Ms Retha Sang Once” that rings most poignant. It’s a lush tapestry of the Queen of Soul’s vocalizations set over orchestra runs and a drum machine. It sounds the way loss feels — a big rush, then silence.
After Aretha, there may be no more laughter left, but chances are good that it won’t be long before Core releases another collection of mesmerizing songs that display his good humor and deep musical lexicon.