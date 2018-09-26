Happy., Cult Classic (Rude)
On first listening to Cult Classic, the latest long-player from Columbia’s Happy., it’s hard not to be reminded of So-Cal punk rockers FIDLAR. The subject matter is much the same — the pros and cons of substance (ab)use, the woes and frustration that come along with pesky responsibilities, requited and unrequited love/lust, and, most importantly, the ability to cram an almost arrogant amount of melody into 10 three-minute packages. Vocally, the delivery is much cleaner than FIDLAR’s who-needs-a-throat ragefest and lands closer to the myriad emo-punk singers that haunt the American club circuit.
Cult Classic doesn’t contain anything I’d call a dud, but of course some cuts stand stronger than others. The opener “How to Lose a Girl in 1:45” (which actually lasts 1:44 — is there a joke I’m missing?) begins subdued, lamenting a love lost only to learn, literally in the song’s final moments, that our anti-hero called her the wrong name during sex. Song over. Punchline delivered. Hopefully a lesson learned. “Don’t Overdose and Drive” follows, boasting A-grade gang vocals, the sugar rush that drives it. And despite, or maybe because of, the bummer of a lesson at its core — “We’re not in love / I’m convinced it’s just the drugs” — it places high in the running for Cult Classic’s best track.
But of course, influences and all, Happy. is its own band, and all the better for it. For a punk rock group, the quartet, now split between North and South Carolina, has a pop sensibility that would make a lesser, perhaps older and more insecure band rethink things like the “Ooohs” and “Aaaahs,” and the name-dropping of specific special ladies. But it’s these decisions that remind a listener that, yes, these dudes are real people and the oversharing that makes so many listeners uncomfortable could just as easily be called, well, sharing.
What: Happy.
Where: New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
With: The Apartment Club, The Unnamed Rapper, Foxglove, Jody Jackson
Price: $10
More: 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com