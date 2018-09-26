Thursday 27
Jeremy Shiloh — Local singer-songwriter Jeremy Sakovich has gradually morphed from an atmospheric modern rocker into a convincingly heartfelt Americana act in the last few years, and the title track to his new EP Long Dark Road (issued under the new Jeremy Shiloh moniker) is his darkest and most twang-infused offering to date, evoking artists such as Jason Isbell and Caleb Caudle. With Revel In Romance, Youth Model, The Runout. — Kevin Oliver | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m.; $6 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Seventy Six and Sunny — Seventy Six and Sunny have original songs, but that doesn’t seem to be what the Columbia band are focusing on at the moment. The music page on the group’s website consists of two live covers — The Killers’ “All These Things That I’ve Done” and The Beatles’ “Come Together” — with the band pulling the far-flung pop-rock tunes into a post-grunge radio rock mode that makes them sound exactly the same, a soundtrack for nodding and sipping. Which makes them a decent fit for the free outdoor concert series Vista After Five. — Jordan Lawrence | The Senate/Tin Roof: 6 p.m., free; vistacolumbia.com
Friday 28
Isaac Byrd, Jr — A slew of jazz artists revel in the sultriness of their music, but few have the chutzpah to embrace it as a calling card the way Isaac Byrd, Jr. does. Where others are coy about the boudoir possibilities their music creates, Byrd would never be so disingenuous. His trumpet playing — by turns smooth and, yes, sultry — knows exactly when the (ahem) climax ought to be and takes you there. Like all great artists of music and the bedroom, Byrd won’t get his until you get yours. — Michael Spawn | Chayz Lounge, 9/28: 8 p.m., $20; 563-8375, chazylounge.com
Soda City Riot, Hale Bopp Astronauts — On their recent split 7-inch, Columbia’s Soda City Riot and Charleston’s Hale Bopp Astronauts both made their cases for South Carolina punk rock supremacy, and they both make pretty damn compelling cases. Both bands bring short-and-sharp song structures, sneering vocals and roaring guitars, and each band has their individual strengths. Hale Bopp’s music is slightly, but only slightly, closer to pop-punk, but still convincingly raw, while Soda City draws strength from sheer propulsion, ganged-up backing vocals and socially conscious bile. With Her Pilots, Sweat Lodge. — Vincent Harris | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $5; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Saturday 29
Paula Atherton & Dee Lucas — The saxophone is the go-to instrument for smooth contemporary jazz, and this show combines two of the best on the current scene. Paula Atherton’s latest Shake It shows off her funky side with an opening cover of War’s “Low Rider” to set the mood; Dee Lucas will release Going Left the day before this gig; his soprano sax work is always fluid and romantic. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $25 ($30 reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
DokoFest — For the third year of this free local festival, The Snyder Family Band returns as headliners for a day of bluegrass and acoustic music. The Snyders have been performing since the kids were preteens, and that youthful energy and attitude still shines through in the trio’s contemporary, energetic bluegrass style. Salt and Light Bluegrass, Savannah River Bluegrass Band, and 2012 National Hammer Dulcimer Champion Matthew Dickerson also appear. — Kevin Oliver | Doko Meadows Amphitheater (Blythewood): 11 a.m., free; facebook.com/DokoMeadowsPark
New York Disco Villains — A quick glance at the song titles from the Columbia quartet New York Disco Villains reveal a kitschy sense of humor that might remind one of The B-52s. Peruse, if you will, a title like “Zombies Drive Fast Cars” or “Love, Godzilla & Tokyo” and it’s clear these guys don’t take themselves too seriously, but their music is nothing to laugh at. Surf-rockabilly guitars combine with outmoded carnival-organ keyboards while vocalists Clark Watson and Maggie Vaules swoop and dive around one another like a John Waters film duo come to life. Fun stuff. With Turbo Gatto, John Watkins. — Vincent Harris | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $5; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Sunday 30
Whitehall — first two singles, “Stimulants” and “Vacation Home,” are any indication, we’re in for an album of slick, polished indie pop that hearkens back to 1970s perfectionists like Steely Dan or Roxy Music. There’s a smooth-as-silk saxophone giving the proceedings an urbane sense of sophistication, and the choruses explode with just enough guitar blasts to add some grit to the airtight vocal harmonies. With Bizness Suit, The Deplorable Four. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern: 7:30 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Monday 1
Breaking Benjamin — What can be said about Breaking Benjamin that hasn’t already been said better by Breaking Benjamin’s A&R team? The band arrived in the early ‘00s, a perfect moment for a band of its ilk. The group played rock hard enough to appeal to disgruntled males but not frighten away a sizable female base. After a string of radio hits, it seemingly vanished, perhaps to become session musicians or operate a dry cleaner. But wait! The band reunited in 2010, forever putting to rest that age-old question: “What the f#!k happened to Breaking Benjamin?” — Michael Spawn | Township Auditorium: 7:30 p.m., $50; 803-576-2350, thetownship.org
Shane Parish — On his latest solo excursion, Child Asleep in the Rain, Shane Parish offers a fascinating counter to the dynamic, hyper-rhythmic avant-rock workouts of Ahleuchatistas, the Asheville guitarist’s duo with drummer Ryan Oslance. His electric guitar leads whir and bend, carving out shapes and textures, but not really melodies, undergirded by steady, plodding notes, some from keys, some from guitar. The result is beautiful, visceral tension, the kind Ahleuchatistas build up and quickly implode. But here, Parish lets it ratchet, patient and transfixing. — Jordan Lawrence | if ART Gallery: 8:30 p.m., $10; 803-255-0068, ifartgallery.blogspot.com
Tuesday 2
The English Beat — The Beat (or The English Beat as they’re known on our shores) were one of the great ska-punk bands that rose up in Britain in the late-’70s, taking the aggression of punk rock and the joyous, jittery beat of ska music and creating a whole new genre of music and scoring hits like “Mirror in the Bathroom,” “Save It for Later,” “Too Nice to Talk To,” “Can’t Get Used to Losing You” over a frenzied five years before imploding in 1983. Now reunited and still led by singer/guitarist Dave Wakeling, The English Beat haven’t lost a step — the new album Here We Go Love could’ve come out in 1984. With Mystic Vibrations. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 8 p.m., ($23 ($20 advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Future Thieves — Nashville’s Future Thieves sound like Phil Collins meeting a David Lynch score in an abandoned mall. They lean hard into synthesizer and pastel ’80s schtick. If that’s too convoluted, then their mix of lively pop and restrained vocals aren’t for you. Opener Joel Crouse delivers a more familiar style of Nashville country in the vein of artists like Sam Hunt, but with a skosh more twang. — Ethan Fogus | Tin Roof: 8 p.m., $5, 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com
Wednesday 3
Skizzy Mars — The young Harlem rapper Skizzy Mars isn’t your typical New York City MC. His melodic, pop-friendly flow, colorful beat selection and vulnerable, emo-tinged themes (along with a fair bit of swagger) bear the imprint of Drake and Kanye West, although Mars brings a youthful, everyday sense of relatability and Gen-Z self-awareness, splitting the difference between his more overt precursors and eclectic contemporaries like Tyler, the Creator and Chance the Rapper. — Kyle Petersen | The Senate: 7:30 p.m., $20 ($17.50 advance; $79 VIP); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com