The ColaJazz Festival, inaugurated last year by Mark Rapp’s ColaJazz organization, which seeks to unify and elevate Columbia’s jazz community, returns to The Senate on March 2. Its headliner is Scotty Barnhart, an Atlanta trumpeter best known for his long association with the Count Basie Orchestra.
Barnhart isn’t nearly as well known outside of jazz circles as Chris Potter, the saxophonist who headlined the festival’s inaugural engagement. But booking Potter was something like catching lightning in a bottle. He’s an in-demand player in straight-ahead circles who also happens to be a local boy; he went to Dreher High School, and shops at Papa Jazz whenever he’s in town. So Potter was the perfect headlining act, a killer get who brought excitement and instant credibility to a first-year festival.
The problem, of course, becomes how to follow that. Barnhart isn’t as outwardly exciting a booking as Potter, but his résumé fits ColaJazz’s Uptown leanings. He’s released just one record of significance — the 2009 post-bop piece **Say It Plain** — but he’s worked with a bevy of **name** artists, including pop stars Aretha Franklin and Barbra Streisand, vaunted jazzers Ray Brown and Max Roach, and the pianist Marcus Roberts, a Wynton Marsalis-era contemporary with whom he recorded three studio albums. But the swinging big-band bop of Basie’s been his bread and butter: Barnhart joined the ensemble as a soloist in 1993, and became its music director 20 years later. He’s won two Grammy awards with the Basie Orchestra. When he’s not leading the orchestra, he teaches at Florida State University. (He’s also briefly included in **The Trumpet Kings: The Players Who Shaped the Sound of Jazz**, the 2001 compendium compiled by jazz critic Scott Yanow. He’s there on page 40, sandwiched between Bob Barnard and Darren Barrett.)
The festival draws from the local jazz scene’s bench strength for its openers: It’s booked smooth-jazz saxophonist Dante Lewis and gypsy jazz ensemble Flat Out Strangers.
