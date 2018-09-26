Here’s your weekly update on all things Oktoberfest. First up is Columbia Craft Brewing Co.’s first foray into the mad months of marzens with their inaugural Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the brewery (520 Greene St.) Beers will be flowing, Wurst Wagen will be wursting, and there will even be a live polka band.
Also on Saturday, Flying Saucer in the Vista is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and has decided to do it with a Funfzehnten Oktoberfest. There will be tons of Oktoberfest and marzen-style beers on tap, a stein hoisting hosting contest, and even a chance to design your own Alpine hats and lederhosen. The celebration goes on all day long at Flying Saucer.
Bierkeller Really Wants You to Drink by the River
Speaking of Oktoberfests, Bierkeller’s celebration was originally supposed to take place the weekend that Florence came to visit, so unfortunately, they had to reschedule. While no date has been announced just yet, you can still enjoy some authentic German beer in a classic biergarten setting every Tuesday, 5-9 p.m., from now until December (weather permitting) at Riverfront Park in a return of the much ballyhooed happy hours they held there early in the summer. As it cools off, this is going to be a perfect way to enjoy the scant couple months of decent outdoor hangout weather we get here in the Midlands. If you can’t make it to the happy hours during the working week, Bierkeller will also be holding these events at Riverfront from 1 to 8 p.m. on various Saturdays Oct. 20 through Dec. 22. Check out Bierkeller Columbia on Facebook for more dates.
Music Bingo Sweeps the Midlands
There are a lot of things that you could say 2018 was “The Year Of …,” most of them not that great. But if you had to pick just one thing, you may want to say that 2018 was the Year Of Music Bingo. It seems like every month or so, a local bar is adding the hip new trend to its rotation of events. This time around, it’s time for you Irmo folks to get in on the action. Wild Wing Café out in Harbison will be hosting music bingo once a month starting Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. And if once a month just isn’t enough for you, then you can check out British Bulldog Pub, where they will be hosting music bingo every Monday night at 7 p.m. Will music bingo soon become as ubiquitous as trivia nights? Stick around and see!