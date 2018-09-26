what: New Belgium’s Sour Saison
ABV: 7 percent
cost: about $14.99 for a 6 pack
where: Green’s Beverage Warehouse
Saison is a unique Belgian-style ale historically brewed in small farmhouse breweries in rural Belgium. It is typically a simple beer with its signature flavors and aromas of black pepper and fruit imparted by unique Belgium yeast strains rather than malt or hops.
As a blend of two beers, this New Belgium beer is unusual in the craft world. Most craft brewers do not and cannot afford to blend their beers, but New Belgium is exercising its financial muscle here by blending a traditionally made saison with a barrel-aged sour golden ale.
Many sour beers are so sour that they are one dimensional, but this is not, due to the skillful blending of the two distinct beers. The result is a complex blend of tastes and flavors that flow across the palate, beginning with an initial perception of sweetness, then dryness and mild sourness, and finishing with pleasant flavor notes of citrus, soft malt, spice, pepper, clove and those off flavors common to sours sometimes called funk. This is a well-made, tasty version of a classic Belgian style. Cheers!