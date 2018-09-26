It’s been in the works for some time now, but the bodega-style store on Main Street known as Local Yocal is finally opening on Thursday, Sept. 27. True to the name, they will be featuring local products like jams, produce, baked goods and other sweets, and will also have a small café-style deli with sandwiches, dips, coffees and juices that can be taken on the go for busy Main Street workers, residents and nearby students.
Bodegas in large cities are traditionally an in-between style store that offers more than a gas station convenience store but not as much as a full-service grocery store.
The Local Yocal gave locals a preview of their offerings with tailgate catering specials for this football season, and will continue offering those for all home games.
Find the Local Yocal at 1712 Main St.
Okra Struts into Irmo
As the green leaves slowly begin to crisp brown and float to the ground below, the green arrives in the town of Irmo in the form of okra for the annual Okra Strut, which runs Friday, Sept. 28, 6-11 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
The vegetable, loved as much as it is hated, is celebrated in the streets with a harvest festival that includes rides for the kids, live music and plenty of fried food — especially fried okra.
Fried okra will be served by the Lake Murray-Irmo Woman’s Club, and for a twist, okra eggrolls will be available from the Filipino American Association of Greater Columbia. Some of the other non-okra foods available will be crab legs, hand-dipped fried chicken or shrimp, and big turkey legs.
This 45th iteration of the Okra Strut will feature The Root Doctors and The Weight Band. Admission to the event is free, and food and drinks are available to purchase from vendors throughout the festival site. The festivities will be held at 7507 Eastview Drive in Irmo.