Guitarist Travis Andrews and percussionist Andy Meyerson, who perform commissioned electro-acoustic chamber music as The Living Earth Show, didn’t really have a model to follow when they decided to go this professional route after graduate school at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.
“I think it was and remains risky,” admits Meyerson of their decision to give their peculiar chamber music lineup a go. “There’s not a ton of models for doing things like we wanted to do them, which is extremely liberating in some respects, but also felt risky at the time and continues to this day. It never felt like a particularly comfortable career decision.”
Although the duo is now aware of other, younger ensembles following in their footsteps, when they started The Living Earth Show at the beginning of the decade there was literally no library of pieces they could add to their repertoire, let alone a canon. The duo would end up commissioning all of their work from a host of progressive composers from both the more traditional and esoteric ends of the spectrum.
“We work with folks who write for symphonies and more traditional ensembles, and then other folks who write for us, it’s their first piece of quote-unquote ‘notated classical music,’” explains Meyerson.
That, too, became part of the mission of the project, he says, “to unlock the [Western classical] tradition from a lot of the constraints that it has imposed on itself.”
Over time, they would gradually build an impressively diverse and adventurous body of work that played to their strengths as an ensemble. Their approach has won them rave reviews and accolades, including the grand prize in the SAVVY Chamber Arts Competition at the University of South Carolina in 2017.
“One of the things that we strive to do as an ensemble is to be as blank a slate as possible for our collaborators and the composers who write for us,” explains Myerson. “The nice thing about both guitar and percussion is they can sound like literally anything. A guitar can sound like anything you can generate electronically, and percussion is literally anything you can hit. So from piece to piece, we sound wildly different.”
This means that the group rarely operates with just a guitar and drum kit like a classical music version of The White Stripes. Instead, most compositions require an array of instruments both familiar and strange, including things like a plate of Jell-O or an electric toothbrush.
“We end up with a lot of invented instruments,” Andrews points out. “And then some of those instruments came along with us on other projects. I feel like we’re this big glacier that picks up sediments and crap and drags them into the next production.”
The group also dabbles in more rock music-oriented compositions, too, most notably in COMMANDO, a San Francisco-based initiative designed to promote queer and trans artists working outside of (or often excluded from) the Western classical tradition, but also in some of their other commissioned work.
“Occasionally it seeps into what composers will write for us because a lot of people who have experience with the electric guitar, it’s usually an experience in that context,” Meyerson notes. “I worry less than I used to about people’s preconceptions about us.”
Andrews echoes this sentiment, noting that “there was a time where we felt more self-conscious about explaining what it was that we were doing. We used to say as a one-liner when talking to people about what we were doing that we played classical music on the wrong instruments.”
But now there’s a certain pride that the two have in their abilities to constantly reinvent their sound in ways that are difficult for most chamber musicians — or rock bands for that matter.
“We have to continually reconstitute the ensemble around the piece or whatever collaboration we’re doing. Our authenticity comes from how open we are,” Meyerson asserts. “It feels like it’s the opposite experience for being in a regular band, because it’s just this constant starting over instead of trying to build on the mythology and base that bands try to do from record to record.
What: The Living Earth Show
Where: USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St.
When: Friday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Price: Free (early arrival recommended, as concerts are often standing-room only)
More: 803-777-4421, music.sc.edu