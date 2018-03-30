Sean McGuinness, the beloved Columbia artist known for placing iconic monsters into unexpected scenes as That Godzilla Guy, has settled his legal issues with Toho Pictures, the Japanese studio that owns the rights to the famous kaiju.
On March 1, Toho served McGuinness a cease-and-desist letter. After a month of going back and forth with the studio's representatives, the man formerly named after a huge, scaly beast is ready to settle into his new normal.
He's still protected through fair use and public domain when incorporating Godzilla and similar properties into his artwork, but he can't continue selling items such as coffee and soap emblazoned with such creations — he'll instead peddle such items with original creatures attached. He can no longer refer to his works as Godzillafications as he has in the past, and will instead call them Kaijuisms. And he will no longer go by That Godzilla Guy with his artwork. He'll just be Sean McGuinness.
"To make things simple, I'm not going to be That (BLANK) Guy," he tells Free Times. "My studio will be called Neo-Monster Island, to match my website address I have been using since around 2001.
"I will continue using the giant monsters of cinematic legend in my artworks. But if I have a product like coffee, soap, or even T-shirts, those will fall under my Kaiju Black line, and will feature original artistic creations that are still in the theme of giant monster mayhem."
McGuinness' last appearances as That Godzilla Guy will be at Artista Vista (presenting an Art[uncorked] show at Columbia's SakiTumi on April 19) and ArtFields (April 20-28 in Lake City).