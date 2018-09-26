The annual Rosewood Art & Music Festival has always offered a little bit of everything, but this year might just push things further than ever before, leaving seemingly no avenue unexplored.
Consider, for instance, the two main stages where 10 musical acts — spanning wry folk, sheeny rock and quixotic electro — will perform, interspersed with nine spoken word poets. Indeed, there are few events in Columbia where you’ll find such a roiling trip through disparate styles and disciplines.
“Elevate and spotlight South Carolina artists,” offers Festival Director Dave Britt, summing up the goal for the day. “It is a free event and is truly a labor of love by the committee that works to organize it.”
The Rosewood festival’s joining of artforms that don’t often share space is embodied by the festival’s key organizers — Britt, the festival director and the executive director of the Rosewood Merchants association; Alexandra White, the event’s visual arts coordinator; and latest addition Stephanie Suell, director of poetry.
Britt is a stalwart local promoter and musician, and he’ll also contribute to the festival as a performer, playing guitar with Ashes of Old Ways. White is a painter, offering works under the moniker Abstract Alexandra, and she rallied the juried art show and exhibitors that have long been the centerpiece. Suell is the author of two books of poetry, making her a fine choice to shepherd the poetry competition.
The idea is to give each of these disciplines room to shine in front of people who might not regularly seek them out.
“We have many artists who spent their lives working at a job and retire to work full-time as artist,” White observes. “It’s never too late to pursue the arts.”
Britt is equally enthusiastic about supporting local musicians.
“It is an opportunity for developing artists to get a shot at playing at a large and growing festival with full stage and sound and hopefully in turn it will grow their audience,” he says.
White is proud that the festival allows artists to apply with no fee attached. After going through this year’s 149 applicants, she selected 59 to showcase, spanning sculpture, paintings, photography and mixed media. The festival will shell out $2,000 worth of cash prizes to the winners.
The nonprofit takes it one step further with sending helpful emails to participants before show day with tips and tricks on how to present themselves in the best way.
First-time participant Zach Pippin is grateful for the opportunity. His work will be featured in the juried show, held in a pop-up gallery tent.
”The Rosewood Fest is going to be my debut,” Pippin says. “When I was hiking in the Colorado Rockies last November, I decided I wanted to be able to explore the world through photography for a living. The opportunity to exhibit my work ... is a big stop on that journey.”
But beyond the arts and music presented, the organizers also want the festival to be filled with fun and local color.
“We are going to have a goddess walking around,” White says. “She’s on the poster, so we’re going to have her come to life.”
What: Rosewood Art & Music Festival
Where: Rockaway Athletic Club, 2719 Rosewood Dr.
When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: Free
More: rosewoodfestival.com